Will Cedar Grove star wide receiver stick with Georgia Tech on National Signing Day?

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — Cedar Grove four-star wide receiver Janiran Bonner made a soft commitment recently to Georgia Tech. So will he hold to that on National Signing Day? Or will he surprise us with a flip?
The 6-foot-3, 197 pound wide receiver is expected to sign today during a ceremony at the high school.
According to 11Alive News partner Rivals.com, Bonner had 17 offers before deciding on the Yellow Jackets.
You can watch the signing day ceremony on 11Alive.com and on the 11Alive YouTube channel.
Tonight at 8 p.m., be sure to catch our live local Signing Day recap on the 11Alive Roku and Fire TV app.