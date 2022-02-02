Will Cedar Grove star wide receiver stick with Georgia Tech on National Signing Day?

Some are wondering if Janiran Bonner will surprise everyone and flip on the Yellow Jackets.

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — Cedar Grove four-star wide receiver Janiran Bonner made a soft commitment recently to Georgia Tech. So will he hold to that on National Signing Day? Or will he surprise us with a flip?

The 6-foot-3, 197 pound wide receiver is expected to sign today during a ceremony at the high school.

According to 11Alive News partner Rivals.com, Bonner had 17 offers before deciding on the Yellow Jackets.

You can watch the signing day ceremony on 11Alive.com and on the 11Alive YouTube channel.