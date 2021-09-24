Team11 Game of the Week | Collins Hill vs. East Coweta

Collins Hill is one of the top teams in the country but it's time for a rematch for the team that upset them last year.

ATLANTA — It's perfect weather for high school football and the games are heating up as region play ramps up.

Collins Hill is one of the top teams in the country but it's time for a rematch for the team that upset them last year; East Coweta.

Defensively, Collins Hills comes in after back-to-back shutouts, while the offense totaled 76 points over the last two weeks.

Quarterback, and Missouri football and baseball commit, Sam Horn has been as advertised, over 1,000 yards passing in four games.

The team is looking for revenge after losing to East Coweta last year in overtime.