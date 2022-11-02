NFL Power Rankings for Week 9: Vikings, Cowboys, Seahawks trending up

LOS ANGELES — Another week in the NFL passes and it brings some new faces to the top 10 of our Locked On NFL Power Rankings!
For the first time all year we get a visit from the Seahawks into the top 10. Who would've guessed that at the beginning of the year?
The Seahawks, Falcons, Cowboys and Vikings are among notable teams trending up, while many are trending down from their ranking last week.
This year, the NFL hosts across the Locked On Podcast Network will vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On NFL Power Rankings.
Our local Locked On NFL hosts ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the averages created the official power rankings. Check back each Tuesday for the rankings.
Week 9 NFL Power Rankings
1. Buffalo Bills
Last week result: 27-17 win over GB
Ranking last week: 1
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/2
The Bills just keep humming. They took down the Packers 27-17 on Sunday night and are now 6-1 on the year. They continue to be Super Bowl favorites and it’s easy to see why. The offense just got a little better too with the addition of Nyheim Hines at the trade deadline.
2. Philadelphia Eagles
Last week result: 35-13 win over PIT
Ranking last week: 2
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/2
The Eagles are looking just as good as Buffalo, seemingly blowing everybody out this year on their way to a 7-0 record as it stands. Philly’s next four opponents are at .500 or below and their remaining schedule is among the easiest in the NFL. They could keep riding this thing out until late in the year.
3. Kansas City Chiefs
Last week result: BYE
Ranking last week: 3
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/3
The Chiefs were on the BYE this past week, resting up after a beatdown over the 49ers in San Francisco, who just beat down the Rams in L.A. on Sunday. The NFL is a weird place. Kansas City will face a Titans team on Sunday that has won five-straight.
4. Minnesota Vikings
Last week result: 34-26 win over ARI
Ranking last week: 5
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/8
If you haven’t been taking the Vikings seriously, it’s time to start. They’re now 6-1 on the year after defeating the Cardinals on Sunday and they’re just running away with the NFC North. This is going to be a playoff team. How far can they go? They also just got better, adding tight end TJ Hockenson from Detroit at the deadline.
5. Dallas Cowboys
Last week result: 49-29 win over CHI
Ranking last week: 8
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/6
The Dallas Cowboys are proving they’re for real week after week, even if it is against weak NFC North opponents. Oddly enough, they play the NFC North for four-straight games (following their BYE week this week) with the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday and then the Vikings in Minnesota the following week. Those should both be more entertaining than the last two.
6. Baltimore Ravens
Last week result: 27-22 win over TB
Ranking last week: 7
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/10
The Baltimore Ravens struggled at the start but they got it together against the Bucs last Thursday night and defeated Tom Brady in Tampa 27-22. Speaking of teams that just got better, the Ravens did as well. They just traded for All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith. They’re also bringing back some key defensive players off injured reserve. This Baltimore team is going to be looking to cause some trouble down the stretch.
7. San Francisco 49ers
Last week result: 31-14 win over LAR
Ranking last week: 12
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/11
After getting blown out by the Chiefs a week prior, the 49ers dominated the Rams in Los Angeles 31-14. We got to see Christian McCaffrey truly unleashed in Kyle Shannahan’s offense and it was something to see. He has a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown and was electric all game. This team has the talent to be a Super Bowl contender and I think we’ll see that in the second half of the season.
8. Tennessee Titans
Last week result: 17-10 win over HOU
Ranking last week: 10
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/16
It may not always be pretty, but they are winning. That’s five-straight for the Titans, thanks to another stellar defensive performance and of course, Derrick Henry running wild all over Houston. The Titans are now 5-2, but I think we’ll learn much more about them on Sunday when they face the Chiefs.
9. Cincinnati Bengals
Last week result: 32-13 loss to CLE
Rank last week: 4
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/13
Cincinnati looked lost on offense without Ja’Marr Chase on Monday night against the Browns. Is there cause for concern? Too soon to make a judgment on that, but what we do know, is that for whatever reason, Joe Burrow just cannot beat the Cleveland Browns.
10. Seattle Seahawks
Last week result: 27-13 win over NYG
Ranking last week: 14
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/15
11. New York Giants
Last week result: 27-13 loss to SEA
Ranking last week: 6
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/14
12. Los Angeles Chargers
Last week result: BYE
Ranking last week: 11
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/19
13. New York Jets
Last week result: 22-17 loss to NE
Ranking last week: 9
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/17
14. Miami Dolphins
Last week result: 31-27 win over DET
Ranking last week: 15
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/18
15. Los Angeles Rams
Last week result: 31-14 loss to SF
Ranking last week: 13
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/19
16. New Orleans Saints
Last week result: 24-0 win over LV
Ranking last week: 20
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/22
17. Atlanta Falcons
Last week result: 37-24 win over CAR
Ranking last week: 22
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/23
18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last week result: 27-22 loss to BAL
Ranking last week: 16
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/22
19. New England Patriots
Last week result: 22-17 win over NYJ
Ranking last week: 21
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/23
20. Green Bay Packers
Last week result: 27-17 loss to BUF
Ranking last week: 18
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/23
21. Arizona Cardinals
Last week result: 34-26 loss to MIN
Ranking last week: 17
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/22
22. Washington Commanders
Last week result: 17-16 win over IND
Ranking last week: 23
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/25
23. Cleveland Browns
Last week result: 32-13 win over CIN
Ranking last week: 25
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/24
24. Las Vegas Raiders
Last week result: 24-0 loss to NO
Ranking last week: 19
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/29
25. Chicago Bears
Last week result: 49-29 loss to DAL
Ranking last week: 24
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/27
26. Denver Broncos
Last week result: 21-17 win over JAX
Ranking last week: 29
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 24/27
27. Pittsburgh Steelers
Last week result: 35-13 loss to PHI
Ranking last week: 27
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 26/31
28. Indianapolis Colts
Last week result: 17-16 loss to WAS
Ranking last week: 28
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/30
29. Jacksonville Jaguars
Last week result: 21-17 loss to DEN
Ranking last week: 26
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/31
30. Carolina Panthers
Last week result: 37-34 loss to ATL
Ranking last week: 30
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 26/31
31. Detroit Lions
Last week result: 31-27 loss to MIA
Ranking last week: 31
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 29/31
32. Houston Texans
Last week result: 17-10 loss to TEN
Ranking last week: 32
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 32/32
