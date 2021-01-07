Former UGA coach Mark Richt announces he has Parkinson's diagnosis

The 61-year-old said in a tweet Thursday night that, 'I look at it as a momentary light affliction compared to the future glory in heaven.'

ATLANTA — Mark Richt, the former UGA football coach, announced Thursday night that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Richt, who led the Bulldogs from 2001-15 and ushered in a new era of success for the program, said in a tweet that he sees the diagnosis as "a momentary light affliction compared to the future glory in heaven."

He indicated the disease has begun to affect him some physically, noting that he has received questions lately about how he has been walking. He said that prompted him to make the announcement Thursday night.

"I have been waddling around lately and people have asked me what's wrong. I've decided to tell everyone at the same time," the 61-year-old wrote. "I have been diagnosed with Parkinson's. Truthfully I look at it as a momentary light affliction compared to the future glory in heaven. Thank you Jesus for promising us a future blessing of a glorified body that has no sin and no disease. In the meantime I am going to enjoy the blessings that I do have."

Richt indicated he would continue his role as a television analyst, signing off the tweet with: "See you on the ACCNETWORK!"

Richt oversaw a revitalization of the Bulldogs' football program after he took over in 2001, bringing UGA their first conference title since the early 1980s in just his second year on the job, in 2002.

He was named SEC Coach of the Year for that season, and he would repeat the SEC title/Coach of the Year double in 2005.

In all, he won six SEC East Division titles and nine bowl games before departing Athens in 2015. He then went to the University of Miami for three seasons, leading the Hurricanes to the Orange Bowl in 2017.