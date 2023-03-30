Braves predictions 2023 | Atlanta's outlook on Opening Day

Braves fans are dreaming of big things ahead.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The Braves have high expectations once again as the baseball season kicks off the 2023 season Thursday.

Atlanta is in Washington for their first game of the season against the Nationals, a 1:05 p.m. start time in D.C.

Meanwhile back home, Braves fans are dreaming of big things ahead. By a fairly wide consensus, Atlanta is pegged to be one of the handful of best teams this year - and a World Series contender.

ESPN has the Braves with a projected record of 94-68, with 85% playoff odds and 10.5% World Series odds - second best of any team, after the New York Yankees. The analytics website FiveThirtyEight gives them the fourth-best odds of winning the World Series among all 30 teams, at 9%.

But what do the experts closer to home think? We polled 11Alive Sports Reporter Maria Martin, 92.9 The Game Braves reporter Grant McAuley and 92.9 The Game's Joe Patrick for their takes on what we might see from Atlanta in 2023:

2023 Braves predictions

Wins

The Vegas over/under on Braves wins for 2023 is 96.5 - and we've got three overs.

Maria : 98

: 98 Grant : 97

: 97 Joe: 99

Team MVP

Will Ronald Acuña Jr. reclaim his place in the game's upper echelon of superstars? Might it be Austin Riley, or Ozzie Albies, or Matt Olson who leads the team? Here's who we're saying:

Maria : Ronald Acuña Jr.

: Ronald Acuña Jr. Grant : Ronald Acuña Jr.

: Ronald Acuña Jr. Joe: Matt Olson

Team Cy Young

We'll be honest - not much mystery here.

Maria : Max Fried

: Max Fried Grant : Max Fried

: Max Fried Joe: Max Fried

Team breakout star

Do you prefer a bounceback candidate like Eddie Rosario or Marcell Ozuna? Or are you eyeing a young guy to replicate what players like Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider did last year?

Maria: Orlando Arcia

Orlando Arcia Grant : Eddie Rosario

: Eddie Rosario Joe: Jared Shuster

Off the wall predictions

11Alive's Jonathan Raymond spins up a few predictions that are perhaps unlikely, but hey, what's the fun of predictions if you don't go out on a bit of a limb?