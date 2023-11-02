Bally Sports names new Braves play-by-play announcer

Brandon Gaudin has previous experience calling Major League Baseball games and has been the voice of the "Madden NFL" video games since 2017.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves' new play-by-play TV voice was named on Thursday.

Bally Sports, which broadcasts Braves games, made the announcement. The company said Brandon Gaudin, who has most recently worked for Fox Sports and the Big Ten, would be joining the broadcast booth.

Gaudin replaces Chip Caray, the longtime Braves announcer who is leaving for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Gaudin has experience calling Major League Baseball before, as well as NFL and college sports - including a sting with Georgia Tech from 2013-16.

He has also been the voice of the "Madden NFL" video games since 2017.

He said in a statement the Braves gig was the "realization of a childhood dream" to "get behind the mic for the team I grew up idolizing."

"And the team who fostered my love for both sports and broadcasting," Gaudin said. "I’m grateful to both the Braves and Bally Sports for this incredible opportunity. I cannot wait to work alongside this team and talented broadcast crew.”

Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast general manager and senior vice president Jeff Genthner called Gaudin the "perfect fit for what we were looking for as the new voice of the Atlanta Braves on Bally Sports."