'Michael Harris Day' celebrated at Stockbridge high school

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — It was an emotional day for Atlanta Braves centerfielder "Money Mike," as Michael Harris, II was celebrated by his hometown high school.

11Alive Sports was there as signs were unveiled and the introduction for “The National League Rookie of the Year!” boomed over the speakers of Stockbridge High School's field.

On Tuesday, the school celebrated "Michael Harris II Day, coming off the centerfielder's unbelievable rookie season, during which he was name NL Rookie of the Year and signed a long-term deal with his hometown team, the Atlanta Braves.

"It’s just surreal," Harris described of the occasion.

During the celebration, representatives from both his elementary and middle schools were present to honor a tremendous career he has had in just one debut season in the big leagues.

“It means a lot," he admitted to 11Alive Sports. "(It was) Something I definitely didn’t expect. I didn’t know what was going on today. I guess everyone really kept it a secret from me."

The biggest surprise of the afternoon was the unveiling of a new sign in front of Stockbridge High School that reads:

Stockbridge High-C/O 2019

2022 NL Rookie of the Year

Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

"I kind of teared up a little bit when they told me they had the signs on the streets,” Harris said.

Harris said the festivities come against a career backdrop that “as a kid, I never would have thought" could happen.

"For me to be back here on the field I grew up playing on in high school, and branching off into the player that I am today, it means so much to come back here and get such an honor as I just did,” Harris explained.

In his rookie season, the young Braves star hit 19 home runs in 441 plate appearances in just his rookie season. From street signs, to league awards, the 2022 year was a wild ride for Harris, one he's still trying to take stock of.

“I can’t really embrace all of them at once," he said. "I have to kind of separate them and try to cherish them separately and try to realize what I just did, as well as what’s going on around me."

As for what’s next for Michael Harris: that will be Spring Training.