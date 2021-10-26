WATCH | Braves fans at The Battery react to Jorge Soler's Game 1 home run

Fans are gathered outside Truist Park in Atlanta for a watch party Tuesday night.

ATLANTA — Game 1 of the World Series could not have gone any better for the Atlanta Braves: Outfielder Jorge Soler crushed a home run to make it 1-0.

That set the pace for Atlanta as they've raced out to a 5-0 lead thanks to a pair of runs and another home run from Adam Duvall (not to mention Ozzie Albies stealing a taco for everyone in America.)

The moment was especially appreciated by Braves fans who have gathered outside Truist Park for a Game 1 watch party in Atlanta on Tuesday night.

11Alive has a camera set up at The Battery for the watch party, and it captured everyone's reaction as Soler slammed the solo shot off Astros starter Framber Valdez to left field:

The action may be in Houston for Games 1-2, but there's still definitely a home field atmosphere at Truist Park for the watch party.

It's a momentous occasion for Atlanta, which last won a World Series in 1995. The Braves had to beat the fearsome Los Angeles Dodgers to get to this point - and had to overcome the ghosts of last year, when they blew a 3-1 lead in the NLCS to L.A. and missed out on the World Series.

That spawned the #KillTheNarrative rallying cry - which will return for the World Series, with the Astros considered fairly strong favorites over the Braves.