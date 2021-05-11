x
Atlanta Braves

World Series champion Braves set to celebrate with parade today

It's happening through Downtown and Midtown and in Cobb County.

ATLANTA — It took 26 years for the Braves to win a second World Series title in Atlanta, so really it wasn't a lot to ask of fans to wait a couple more days for the parade.

Now, though, that day is here.

The Braves will parade their World Series trophy through Downtown and Midtown in the City of Atlanta earlier today before they shift gears up to Cobb County and have a celebration ceremony inside Truist Park.

RELATED: Braves World Series Parade | Fan Guide | Parking, route, weather and more!

There's a lot you need to know about the parade - from road closures to school closures to something as simple as where there's a good place to watch things happen.

You're also probably interested in what time things start.

The Braves parade starts at 12 p.m. (noon) on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

But that's not the only important time! Here's the full schedule of events, including when things will wrap up in Midtown and move over to Cobb County and when the ballpark ceremony will begin:

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

12 p.m. - Parade begins in Atlanta

1:15 p.m. - Parade pauses at Peachtree Street and 10th Street

2 p.m. - Parade resumes at Cobb Parkway and Riverwood Parkway

3 p.m. - Parade ends at Battery Avenue

3:30 p.m. - Truist Park Ceremony begins

4:30 p.m. - Ludacris / Big Boi concert begins

6 p.m. - Event concludes

It's sure to be a wild day in Atlanta - be safe and responsible out there and have fun!

