Live | Braves NLDS Game 2 delayed due to weather

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Today's Game 2 of the NLDS will not start at 4:35 p.m. due to weather. The start time right now is still to be determined, the team announced. For fans with tickets to today’s game, gates will open at 3 p.m. and all food and non-alcoholic beverages will be discounted 50% until first pitch. To see the live, interactive radar, click here.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Phillies hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

Atlanta has a 55-26 record at home and a 101-61 record overall. The Braves have a 41-25 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Philadelphia is 87-75 overall and 40-41 on the road. The Phillies have hit 205 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

Wednesday's game is the 21st meeting between these teams this season. The Braves have an 11-9 advantage in the season series.

Top Performers

Austin Riley leads the Braves with 38 home runs while slugging .528. Matt Olson is 14-for-35 with a double, seven home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

Alec Bohm ranks fifth on the Phillies with a .278 batting average, and has 23 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 31 walks and 72 RBI. Bryce Harper is 9-for-33 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Last 10 Games

Braves: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .234 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Injuries

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Darren O'Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)