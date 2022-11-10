Braves vs. Phillies kick off NLDS | How to watch

The MLB released the postseason schedule for the first two division series games on Sunday.

ATLANTA — The postseason has returned to Atlanta. And after the remarkable momentum the Braves rode all the way to their first World Series title in 26 years a season ago, they're looking to do the same again this year.

It all starts on Tuesday when the Braves welcome their NL East foe, the Philadelphia Phillies, to Truist Park for the best-of-five NLDS series. The Phillies ended an 11-year postseason drought and swept the St. Louis Cardinals in a best-of-three Wild Card series.

The MLB released the postseason schedule for the first two division series games on Sunday. Below are the details of the Braves-Phillies series and how you can watch:

Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 1 at Truist Park:

Tuesday Oct. 11 at 1:07 p.m. EST on Fox

Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 2 at Truist Park:

Wednesday Oct. 12 at 4:35 p.m. EST on Fox

With seats already sold out for both Games 1 and 2 this week, secondary ticket markets will be the place to look to secure your seats to both games vs. the Fightin Phils.

Braves postseason tickets

Braves postseason TV schedule

NLDS Game 1: Fox

NLDS Game 2: Fox

NLDS Game 3: FS1

NLDS Game 4: FS1

NLDS Game 5: FS1

NLCS Game 1: Fox/FS1

NLCS Game 2: Fox/FS1

NLCS Game 3: FS1

NLCS Game 4: Fox/FS1

NLCS Game 5: FS1

NLCS Game 6: FS1

NLCS Game 7: Fox/FS1

The World Series will be broadcast on Fox.

Braves 'The East Is Ours' division championship shirts