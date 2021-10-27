What to know about Max Fried, Braves Game 2 starting pitcher

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves dominated in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros. They are going to need a solid outing from lefty Max Fried Wednesday in Game 2.
With Charlie Morton's injury early in Tuesday's game, the Braves' bullpen needs a rest.
"This is what you dream about as a kid," Fried said ahead of the game. "From the time I started playing, you dream about playing in the World Series."
He said he's got to focus on executing pitches and focus on what got them there.
ABOUT MAX FRIED
- Max Fried was born on January 18, 1994 in Santa Monica, Calif. He currently lives in Nevada.
- He has played his entire career with the Braves and was acquired in a trade with San Diego in 2014. He was committed to playing at UCLA but opted to sign an MLB contract instead.
- In 2021, Fried went 14-7 with a 3.04 ERA in 28 games. His career postseason record is 1-2.
WORLD SERIES - GAME 2 INFORMATION
- Who: Atlanta Braves
- What: World Series Game 2 vs. Houston Astros
- When: 8 p.m. ET, Wednesday night Oct. 27
- Where: Minute Maid Park, Houston
- TV: FOX