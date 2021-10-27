What to know about Max Fried, Braves Game 2 starting pitcher

He has played his entire career with the Braves. He was acquired in a trade with San Diego in 2014.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves dominated in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros. They are going to need a solid outing from lefty Max Fried Wednesday in Game 2.

With Charlie Morton's injury early in Tuesday's game, the Braves' bullpen needs a rest.

"This is what you dream about as a kid," Fried said ahead of the game. "From the time I started playing, you dream about playing in the World Series."

He said he's got to focus on executing pitches and focus on what got them there.

ABOUT MAX FRIED

- Max Fried was born on January 18, 1994 in Santa Monica, Calif. He currently lives in Nevada.

- He has played his entire career with the Braves and was acquired in a trade with San Diego in 2014. He was committed to playing at UCLA but opted to sign an MLB contract instead.

- In 2021, Fried went 14-7 with a 3.04 ERA in 28 games. His career postseason record is 1-2.

WORLD SERIES - GAME 2 INFORMATION