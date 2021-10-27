x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Atlanta Braves

After taking Game 1, Max Fried and Braves turn attention to Game 2

The Braves will be out to establish a commanding lead on Wednesday night.

ATLANTA — After coming out strong with the bats and won Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night 6-2 in Houston, it's a quick turnaround to Game 2.

It takes place Wednesday night in Houston with an 8 p.m. start time (7 p.m. locally in Central Time).

The Braves will have left hander Max Fried on the mound, as he looks to erase the memories of a tough start in Los Angeles that the Braves lost in Game 5 of the NLCS.

RELATED: Ozzie Albies won everyone in America a taco in Game 1 of the World Series

World Series Game 2 information

  • Who: Atlanta Braves
  • What: World Series Game 2 vs. Houston Astros
  • When: 8 p.m. ET, Wednesday night Oct. 27
  • Where: Minute Maid Park, Houston
  • TV: FOX

Fried spoke to the media before Game 1, and touched on his anticipation for Game 2 and how he compartmentalizes a rough start like his last one.

"When I made mistakes they hit them," he said of the Dodgers. 

Against the Astros, he said the key would be "to really just bear down." 

"At the end of the day, if we play our game we know that we're a really good team and we have a good chance to win," he added.

Fried is not taking the Astros lightly, saying they're a "really good team" who "take really good at-bats."

"They're gonna make you throw strikes. They're not gonna chase a ton, and they've obviously been here, they've been in the moment, they've played a lot of playoff games," he said. "So you know that this moment and the crowd and everything isn't gonna be too big for them."

Braves win World Series Game 1 | In pictures

1 / 10
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Atlanta Braves center fielder Guillermo Heredia and shortstop Dansby Swanson celebrates their win against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. The Braves won 6-2.

Related Articles

In Other News

Coweta County roots for hometown Atlanta Braves hero Will Smith