After taking Game 1, Max Fried and Braves turn attention to Game 2

The Braves will be out to establish a commanding lead on Wednesday night.

ATLANTA — After coming out strong with the bats and won Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night 6-2 in Houston, it's a quick turnaround to Game 2.

It takes place Wednesday night in Houston with an 8 p.m. start time (7 p.m. locally in Central Time).

The Braves will have left hander Max Fried on the mound, as he looks to erase the memories of a tough start in Los Angeles that the Braves lost in Game 5 of the NLCS.

World Series Game 2 information

Who : Atlanta Braves

: Atlanta Braves What : World Series Game 2 vs. Houston Astros

: World Series Game 2 vs. Houston Astros When : 8 p.m. ET, Wednesday night Oct. 27

: 8 p.m. ET, Wednesday night Oct. 27 Where : Minute Maid Park, Houston

: Minute Maid Park, Houston TV: FOX

Fried spoke to the media before Game 1, and touched on his anticipation for Game 2 and how he compartmentalizes a rough start like his last one.

"When I made mistakes they hit them," he said of the Dodgers.

Against the Astros, he said the key would be "to really just bear down."

"At the end of the day, if we play our game we know that we're a really good team and we have a good chance to win," he added.

Fried is not taking the Astros lightly, saying they're a "really good team" who "take really good at-bats."

"They're gonna make you throw strikes. They're not gonna chase a ton, and they've obviously been here, they've been in the moment, they've played a lot of playoff games," he said. "So you know that this moment and the crowd and everything isn't gonna be too big for them."