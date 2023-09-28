Braves legend Dale Murphy begins new job with Georgia investment equity firm

Murphy will step into a mentor role with the company which includes coaching up on leadership, teamwork and culture.

ATLANTA — Dale Murphy, the Atlanta Braves legend and a member of the team's hall of fame, feels like a rookie again.

That's because the man known simply as just "Murph" has a brand-new job. He's taking on the role of Managing Director of Georgia Oak Partners, a firm that makes equity investments in founder and family-owner companies.

“Joining Georgia Oak, it just seemed like a perfect fit,” Murphy said. “I just feel real comfortable, it's been fun to get to know everybody and just their mission statement and what they want to do and I'm just excited to be a part of it. And I think it just makes sense because it’s here in Georgia.”

Murphy will step into a mentor role with the company, with this new gig being to coach Georgia Oak Partners' companies on topics that include teamwork, culture and leadership.

'We have a lot of things going on in the Southeast and ever since I retired I've had a lot of opportunities throughout the Southeast because of my years with the Braves," Murphy said.

During his career with the Braves from 1976 to 1990, Murphy was a seven-time All-Star and a two-time MVP winner during those 15 seasons. He hit 398 career home runs and has his Braves No. 3 jersey retired and his name commemorated inside Truist Park.