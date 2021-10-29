Freddie Freeman talks Hank Aaron, family ahead of World Series Game 3

For Freeman, the World Series was a dream until it became a reality.

ATLANTA — As the Braves are gearing up for Game 3 of the World Series, first baseman Freddie Freeman is talking about Hank Aaron's special tribute and all of his family coming to watch him play.

In Friday night's game, a short video will pay tribute to the late Hank Aaron, who died on Jan. 22 at the age of 85.

Freeman said Aaron made any person he came into contact with feel loved.

"I wish he was here to be able to watch this, especially us playing the Brewers too in the NLCS," Freeman said. "I got chills right now thinking about it, and I'm catching the first pitch today, so it's going to be a special night for the Braves and everyone out there because it's going to be a pretty amazing thing that the Braves are doing for Hank today."

"Win or lose, fail, go 0 for 30 with 30 strikeouts, you're still playing in the World Series, and that's pretty cool," he said. "It's a great feeling. Game 1 was -- I got the jitters finally about when I was running out on the line, but once the game started, it kind of went away. It was just another game."

Freeman said he's feeling this same way and is excited for the crowd in Friday night's game, as more family is in town to watch him play. Freeman said his grandma, uncle, and his oldest brother are here in Atlanta for Game 3.