Hank Aaron funeral service information released

11Alive is working to gather additional details.

ATLANTA — A well-known Atlanta funeral home has released new details on how baseball and Atlanta legend Hank Aaron will be remembered in the coming days.

Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors, Inc. says a private funeral service will be held on Wednesday for Aaron at 1 p.m. The service will be held at Friendship Baptist Church at 80 Walnut Street with Rev. Richard Wills Sr. officiating and the Rev. William V. Guy providing the eulogy. Due to COVID-19 mandates, the service is listed as private.

Aaron will be entombed at South-View Cemetery at 1990 Jonesboro Road SE in Atlanta. The funeral home said that the services will be streamed live.