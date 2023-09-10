Rewatch incredible ending to Braves magical win over Phillies

The ending to Game 2 will go down as one of the more memorable moments in recent Braves history.

ATLANTA — Wow! That's all that needs to be said.

The Braves just capped off an incredible come from behind win in NLDS Game 2 against the Phillies in which they looked dead to rights most of the game.

But all they needed was a little rally to break out of the slump that the Phillies pitching staff had them in through roughly the first 15 innings of the series. Insert Travis d'Arnaud. The Braves catcher hit a clutch two-run homer to pull the Braves within one at 4-3.

Then Austin Riley delivered the magic with a go-ahead two-run shot off Jeff Hoffman to give them the lead at 5-4 and sent Truist Park into a frenzy.

After a leadoff walk by A.J. Minter to Bryce Harper, closer Raisel Iglesias came on looking to slam the door. After getting the first out, Nick Castellanos came up and put a charge in one to center, when Michael Harris and Austin Riley teamed up for one of the most memorable plays in recent Braves memory.

