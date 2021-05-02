Clarkson's 23 points power Jazz past slumping Atlanta Hawks, 112-91

Utah led 45-37 at halftime, holding Atlanta to a season-low for points in any half.

ATLANTA — Jordan Clarkson sank five 3-pointers while scoring 23 points and the Utah Jazz protected the NBA’s best record with a runaway 112-91 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 21 points and Donovan Mitchell added 18 for Utah. Atlanta point guard Trae Young was held out with a bruised calf. Rajon Rondo made his second start of the season. Another starter, forward De’Andre Hunter missed his third consecutive game with a knee injury.