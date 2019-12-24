ATLANTA — Collin Sexton scored 25 points, rookie Darius Garland had 21 and the Cleveland Cavaliers held off a late Atlanta comeback for a 121-118 win.

Trae Young scored 30 points, but his 3-pointer that would have tied the game in the closing seconds hit off the front of the rim and sent Atlanta to its eighth straight defeat.

Kevin Love had 20 points for Cleveland, which has won three straight for the first time since taking five in a row streak from March 28 to April 5, 2018.

Atlanta Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (12) drives between Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) and Kevin Porter Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 121-118. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

AP

