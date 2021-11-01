Hawks to allow fans at games later this month at 10 percent capacity

The arena will be at just 10 percent capacity, or 1,700 seats, before gradually increasing throughout the season

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks plan to welcome fans back inside State Farm Arena for the Jan. 26 game in a reduced capacity, they said.

The arena will be at just 10 percent capacity, or 1,700 seats, before gradually increasing throughout the season, they said, depending on conditions with the coronavirus.

In a statement, they said the Hawks and State Farm Arena "have developed a comprehensive safety plan mandating face coverings, limiting capacity to allow physical distancing, increased cleaning and sanitization procedures and frequency and contactless entry and screening as well as touchless restrooms and hand sanitizer stations."