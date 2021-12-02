Hawks guard Trae Young fined for using 'inappropriate language' toward an official

Young was fined $20,000 for the infraction, which occurred following the Hawks' narrow loss to the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday.

ATLANTA — The National Basketball Association has fined Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young $20,000 after he directed what the League called "inappropriate language" toward a game official.

The announcement came late Thursday afternoon from the League's executive vice president of basketball operations, Kiki VanDe Weghe.

According to a release by the League, the incident happened following the Hawks' narrow 118-117 loss to the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Wednesday.

The League said that the play in question, which Young was disputing at the time of the infraction, was correctly ruled a no-call.

Under the rules of play, Dallas player, Willie Cauley-Stein was entitled to a normal step on a screen from behind -- which he did take, according to the League's release.