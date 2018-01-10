NASHVILLE -- Coaches, college football analysts, administrators, pastors, an elected official and even a country music star have used social media to express support for injured Tennessee State football player Christion Abercrombie.

Abercrombie, a sophomore middle linebacker from Atlanta, suffered a head injury late in the first half of Saturday's game at Vanderbilt.

He was a standout player for Westlake High School in Fulton County before attending college.

Country music star Charlie Daniels expressed his concern on Twitter.

A kid who plays for Tenn State got a bad head injury in the Vanderbilt game today, he is undergoing brain surgery, I’ve been praying for his healing, would love to have you join me. — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) September 30, 2018

Former Auburn coach Gene Chizik, now an ESPN/SEC Network analyst, also tweeted about the injury.

Christion Abercrombie from Tenn State collapsed yesterday on the sideline during a game vs Vanderbilt. He was rushed to the hospital for emergency brain surgery. A families worst nightmare! Please join me in prayer today for him and his family....

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Gene Chizik (@CoachGeneChizik) September 30, 2018

Abercrombie, a transfer from Illinois, was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery.

Family, please join me & #Nashville in prayer for TSU student-athlete Christion Abercrombie. He collapsed after sustaining a head injury during the Vandy & TSU game. Surgery was required. Let’s intercede for a miracle. God can do it! Let’s pray! pic.twitter.com/NtiRKsSQS5 — John Faison (@johnfaisonsr) September 30, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier suffered a spinal injury in December 2017. He was able to walk again on his own eight months later.

I pray that everything is okay with Christion Abercrombie and that he had a successful surgery!! — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) September 30, 2018

TSU visits Austin Peay on Saturday. New APSU athletics director Gerald Harrison tweeted about Abercrombie's injury.

The @letsgopeay family is praying for @tsu_football student athlete Christion Abercrombie ! We are thinking of you & wish you a speedy recovery and all the best! Stay strong! #OVCFamily https://t.co/GBDNkVNJZD — Gerald Harrison (@GJHJ) September 30, 2018

Abercrombie's mother, Staci, thanked those who offered support on Twitter.

I truly appreciate the love, support and prayers and ask that you please just continue to pray for Christion’s healing. — Staci Abercrombie (@smabercrombie) September 30, 2018

The TSU family asks for your continued prayers for Christion Abercrombie and his family. Christion remains hospitalized following an on-the-field injury during the TSU Vandy football game. Again, please keep him and the family in your thoughts and prayers. #PrayersForChristion — Dr. Glenda Glover (@gloverpres) September 30, 2018

