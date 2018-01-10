NASHVILLE -- Coaches, college football analysts, administrators, pastors, an elected official and even a country music star have used social media to express support for injured Tennessee State football player Christion Abercrombie.

Abercrombie, a sophomore middle linebacker from Atlanta, suffered a head injury late in the first half of Saturday's game at Vanderbilt.

He was a standout player for Westlake High School in Fulton County before attending college.

Country music star Charlie Daniels expressed his concern on Twitter.

Former Auburn coach Gene Chizik, now an ESPN/SEC Network analyst, also tweeted about the injury.

Abercrombie, a transfer from Illinois, was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier suffered a spinal injury in December 2017. He was able to walk again on his own eight months later.

TSU visits Austin Peay on Saturday. New APSU athletics director Gerald Harrison tweeted about Abercrombie's injury.

Abercrombie's mother, Staci, thanked those who offered support on Twitter.

Photos: Tennessee State vs. Vanderbilt football
01 / 07
TSU head coach Rod Reed stands with his players after their 31 to 27 loss against Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday, Sept 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
02 / 07
TSU head coach Rod Reed and Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason explain the status of TSU linebacker Christian Abercrombia to their players.
03 / 07
TSU linebacker Christian Abercrombia (6) tackles Vanderbilt quarterbacker Kyle Shumer (14) during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
04 / 07
TSU head coach Rod Reed congratulates Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason after their 31 to 27 victory at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday, Sept 29, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn.
05 / 07
TSU head coach Rod Reed stands with his players after their 31 to 27 loss against Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday, Sept 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
06 / 07
TSU linebacker Christian Abercrombia (6) tackles Vanderbilt quarterbacker Kyle Shumer (14) during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
07 / 07
Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason hugs TSU head coach Rod Reed after Vanderbilt's victory at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

