ATLANTA–We had a feeling the Monday Night Football clash between the Falcons and Giants would be crazy.

A pair of desperate teams (combined records: 3-9) saddled with porous defenses? It has all the makings of another high-scoring affair at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

A moment of chaos occurred during the pregame, as well, with Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. approaching Randy Moss at the MNF booth ... and then fake-mooning the Hall of Fame receiver.

Luckily, the fake-moon landing was captured on video (below).

OBJ paying his respects to Randy Moss pic.twitter.com/VeaIJTEvbx — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) October 22, 2018

By all accounts, Beckham's ploy was merely a humorous jab at Moss, as a means of replicating the NFL legend's original fake-moon touchdown celebration during the 2004 NFC playoffs.

On the flip side, it also plays into the hands of Beckham's steadfast critics, saying the gifted athlete–and the NFL's highest-paid receiver–remains too immature to be a true team leader.

