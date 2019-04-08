CANTON, Ohio — Champ Bailey came to the NFL as a do-everything player who could be used on offense, defense and special teams. He stuck to cornerback, though, and was so outstanding that he made the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

Bailey played for Washington and Denver in his 15-year career and was a force in each of those seasons. He intercepted 54 passes, including one against New England he returned for 100 yards in the 2005 divisional playoffs.

A 12-time Pro Bowler, a record for the position, and three-time All-Pro who made the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2000s, Bailey was the seventh overall draft pick by the Redskins in 1999. He was dealt to Denver in 2004 for running back Clinton Portis in a steal for the Broncos.

Bailey immediately became a go-to guy in the Denver locker room, something he said he learned from his dad.

"If you are going to do something, try to be the best at doing something," Bailey said. "I think I did my best, dad."

He was presented by Jack Reale, his agent and attorney.

