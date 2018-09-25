ATLANTA -- More than 30,000 people interviewed to be volunteers with the Super Bowl host committee in Atlanta. On Tuesday, 10,000 got the chance to celebrate.

"They're like, what!?" Tonia Calhoun said.

She has a pretty great job, calling hundreds of people to let them know they made the cut.

"Super excited, I have been waiting for this, when do I start?" she said recounting some of those calls. "Put me in coach!"

The volunteers haven't gotten their official assignments yet. They could be stationed at the airport as greeters, at volunteer headquarters as coordinators or as part of the street team welcoming visitors and giving directions. There will be a lot of volunteers in the city.

"Be on the lookout for us," Calhoun said. "We will be making memories. We want this to be a great experience for everyone."

They'll work for the 10 days surrounding the Super Bowl and no matter where they end up, people were pumped to be selected.

"Some gentlemen have been answering the phone like, 'Hello?' and I say, 'Hey, this is Tonia from Team ATL, you've been chosen'," Calhoun said. "And they're like, 'Yay!'. So they go from macho, hello to yay!"

She said that has been hilarious.

"I can verify that people have no chill when they get the call," she said.

11Alive's own Kaitlyn Ross actually interviewed to be a Super Bowl volunteer and had been waiting on the call. She got volunteer number 9,998 out of 10,000.

"Team ATL volunteer, woohoo!" she said upon learning she was chosen. "I'm so excited, I can't wait!"

