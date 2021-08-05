David Taylor, wrestler with metro Atlanta ties, surges at Tokyo Olympics | Results

David Taylor spent part of his childhood in Roswell, and the U.S. wrestling team trained in Alpharetta ahead of the Tokyo Games.

TOKYO, Japan — A wrestler with metro Atlanta ties made his way to the gold medal match of his weight class early Wednesday, continuing a strong run for Peach State athletes at the Tokyo Olympics.

David Taylor, wrestling in the 86kg freestyle class, put in a dominating run to reach the final.

He first beat Ali Shabanau of Belarus in the last 16 round, 11-0 in what's known as a victory by technical superiority - which is when a freestyle match is stopped when one wrestler gains a 10-point lead and achieves a technical fall.

A technical fall is considered the points equivalent to a fall - when one wrestler pins the other and wins a match. In Olympic wrestling, points are achieved via the execution of moves such as holds and takedowns.

Taylor recorded another victory by technical superiority, 12-2 in the quarterfinals against Myles Amine of San Marino.

The 30-year-old, who spent part of his childhood in Roswell and trained with the U.S. wrestling team in Alpharetta ahead of the Tokyo Games, then pulled off a victory by technical superiority again in the semifinal match.

To reach the gold medal match, Taylor dusted off India's Deepak Punia 10-0.

That gold medal match will take place tomorrow in the middle of a session that begins at 5:15 a.m. ET.

Taylor will square off with Iran's Hassan Yazdani, who won his matches 11-2 (round of 16), 12-1 (quarterfinals) and 7-1 (semifinals) to reach the gold medal match.

Yazdani, 26, presents a formidable challenge for Taylor - the Iranian was the 2016 gold medal winner in the 74kg weight class in Rio, and the 2017 and 2019 world championships gold medalist in the 86kg weight class.