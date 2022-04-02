Watch top moments from Friday at the Olympics

Watch top moments from figure skating and the Opening Ceremony.

BEIJING, China — Winter Olympic games are ramping up in Beijing as athletes get ready for the first full day of competition on Saturday. Some athletes began competing early ahead of the Opening Ceremony which aired live Friday morning – Thursday night in Beijing since time is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time, there.

The day began with figure skating's team event. Team USA's Nathan Chen found Olympic redemption and won the team event's men's short program with a personal best score of 111.71 points – the second-highest score ever recorded in the short program. Watch a clip of his near-flawless performance in the player below.

The United States ice dancing pair of Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue extended the U.S. lead in the team figure skating event with the top score in the rhythm dance. See their routine to a melody of Janet Jackson songs in the player below.

The day ended in Beijing with the Opening Ceremony – an official kickoff for the games. Team USA marched into National Stadium, otherwise known as the "Bird's Nest,” wearing uniforms designed by American designer Ralph Lauren.

Team USA had two Opening Ceremony firsts with the honor of flag bearer. The Olympians voted for the first curling athlete, John Shuster, and bobsledder Elana Meyers-Taylor from Georgia. In an Olympic first, Taylor is quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19 in Beijing and couldn’t walk in the ceremony. She passed the honor to speed skater Brittany Bowe who came in second in the votes.