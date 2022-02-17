A look at the schedule for two-woman bobsled as Georgia athlete hopes to bring home another Olympic medal

Team USA said Elana Meyers Taylor will race with Sylvia Hoffman.

BEIJING, China — A metro Atlanta athlete could help Team USA have another 1-2 win in bobsled as the two-woman event gears up Friday in Beijing.

Kaillie Humphries and Georgia's own Elana Meyers Taylor were the fastest women in the Olympic debut of monobob last week as they won gold and silver, respectfully. They hope to be in the top spots again for two-woman bobsled.

While monobob is a single sport, the bobsledders will have partners this time around. Humphries will compete with Kaysha Love and Team USA said Meyers Taylor will race with Sylvia Hoffman.

Before the Beijing monobob event, Meyers Taylor already had three Olympic medals under her belt: silver in PyeongChang, silver in Sochi, bronze in Vancouver. In addition to her Olympic wins, Meyers Taylor is a decorated bobsledder with multiple World Championship gold medals to her name, and she was both the monobob and two-woman champion of the 2021-22 Bobsleigh World Cup series.

The Douglasville native is a legend of her sport, and a strong contender to bring another Olympic medal back to Georgia from Beijing.

Below is the 2-woman bobsled schedule, with Heat 4 being the gold medal event: