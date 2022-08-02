Video | Ryan Cochran-Siegle win silver medal in super-G run

Ryan Cochran-Siegle won a silver medal for Team USA in the super-G run 50 years after his mom won a gold medal. Watch the award-winning moment here.

BEIJING, China — Team USA is celebrating another medal after an Alpine skier took home a silver in the men's super-G at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle finished with a time of 1:19.98. The silver was just within four-hundredths of a second of Austria's Matthias Meyer, who finished with a time of 1:19.94 to secure the gold medal.

No American has medaled in the event since 2014. According to the Team USA website, Andrew Weibrecht won silver and Bode Miller bronze in Russia that year.

The 29-year-old from Vermont took to Instagram to express his excitement

"Dreams do come true. Sent it for silver. I skied with all my heart and held nothing back today. That’s what the @olympics are all about. Congrats to the legends @matthiasmayer_ and @akilde, it was special sharing this moment with you," he wrote on Instagram.

He also congratulated his mother, Barbara Ann Cochran, won gold in the slalom during the 1972 Winter Olympics in Sapporo, Japan nearly 50 years ago to the day. Cochran taught him how to ski.

"Also, congrats to my mom @bascooter for maintaining the head of the table," he continued.