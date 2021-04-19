Atlanta United hoping to return to full capacity, record crowds this season

Here's what has to happen first, though.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta team that has set attendance records in past years may get the chance to do it again after a long wait caused by COVID.

According to Atlanta United's vice president for business operations, Catie Griggs, the team hopes to host fans at full capacity sometime this season. Griggs spoke to the Atlanta Business Chronicle about the team's plans to return to normalcy and what will have to occur first.

Griggs said the decision will depend on guidance from local officials as well as approval from Major League Soccer. It's not a done deal, but Griggs said they are optimistic.

Meanwhile, the Five Stripes will be hosting Chicago Fire FC on April 24 and will allow roughly 21,500 fans. Meanwhile, the team is back at the pitch with a new coach, Gabriel Heinze, and an optimistic fanbase despite a dismal 2020 season - particularly for a team that took home the top honor in only its second season.

In the meantime, they're off to a decent start, tying rival MLS team Orlando City at 0-0 over the weekend.