Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati | Josef Martinez clinches MLS playoff spot for Atlanta

Atlanta United clinched a spot in the playoffs after rallying for a 2-1 win over FC Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI — Atlanta United suffered a tumultuous first half in Sunday's game. After a comeback victory, the Peach State's team is now going to the MLS playoffs.

Atlanta United punctuated its 2021 season with an away game against (4-8-22, 20 points) FC Cincinnati at Ohio's TQL Stadium. Much was on the line for the Georgia team, while FC Cincinnati was looking to end their season on a good note following 11 consecutive losses.

Things were going well for FC Cincinnati in the opening half. The Ohio team managed to hold off Atlanta United's offense while getting a point on the board in the 21st minute of the game in the process.

Miles Robinson tied the score in the 70th minute for Atlanta, marking the end of Cincinnati's good fortune. In the 79th minute of the game, Josef Martinez clinched the game for Atlanta with a highlight-reel goal. Atlanta United's 2-1 victory over FC Cincinnati puts Georgia's team at 13-12-9, 51 points for the regular season.

Atlanta United failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time in the team's history just last year. The Atlanta team has corrected course with their comeback victory over Cincinnati.