The matchups are set for the World Cup's Round of 16, or Knockout stage; and one thing's for certain:

There will be a newly crowned champion in Russia this summer, in lieu of 2014 champ Germany being eliminated during the Group Phase.

BRACKET 1

**France (Group C champ) vs. Argentina

Date/Time: June 30 ... 10 a.m. EST

**Portugal vs. Uruguay (Group A champ)

Date/Time: June 30 ... 2 p.m. EST

BRACKET 2

**Brazil (Group E champ) vs. Mexico

Date/Time: July 2 ... 10 a.m. EST

**Japan vs. Belgium (Group G champ)

Date/Time: July 2 ... 2 p.m. EST

BRACKET 3

**Spain (Group B champ) vs. Russia

Date/Time: July 1 ... 10 a.m. EST

**Denmark vs. Croatia (Group D champ)

Date/Time: July 1 ... 2 p.m. EST

BRACKET 4

**Sweden (Group F champ) vs. Switzerland

Date/Time: July 3 ... 10 a.m. EST

**England vs. Colombia (Group H champ)

Date/Time: July 3 ... 2 p.m. EST

OFFICIAL: The knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup have been set! pic.twitter.com/PsLyYNW0ZE — GiveMeSport (@GiveMeSport) June 28, 2018

