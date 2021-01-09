Final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club promises duel between two of golf's best

Day passes are still available for the finale.

ATLANTA — The final round of the TOUR Championship commences today at East Lake Golf Club, with an electric battle between Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm in the cards.

Rahm, the 2021 U.S. Open winner and one of the game's brightest young stars, is currently the No.1 player in the world by the Official World Golf Ranking. Cantlay, meanwhile, is the world No. 4 in the midst of the best season of his career, with three PGA Tour event victories under his belt.

The basics

What : PGA TOUR Championship final round

: PGA TOUR Championship final round When : 10 a.m. gate time for ticketholders, 1:30 p.m. broadcast time for those watching at home

: 10 a.m. gate time for ticketholders, 1:30 p.m. broadcast time for those watching at home Where : East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

: East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta TV : 11Alive, 1:30 p.m. ET

: 11Alive, 1:30 p.m. ET Tickets: Sunday passes still available for about $100

Heading into the final round, Cantlay holds a two-stroke lead over Rahm, at 20-under (his three-round total of 200 is actually two strokes higher than Rahm's 198, but the TOUR Championship starts players off with varying advantages based on the FedEx Cup standings. Cantlay, atop the standings, started at 10-under, while Rahm started at 6-under.)

Justin Thomas is also lurking behind in third at 15-under.

For those interested in heading out to catch the conclusion of the tournament, Sunday tickets are still available for just shy of $100. Gates open at 10 a.m.

TV coverage of the final round will begin at 1:30 p.m., exclusively on 11Alive.