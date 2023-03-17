The Owls men's basketball team is a 14-seed in the Midwest Regional tournament, playing the Xavier University Musketeers in Greensboro, N.C.

KENNESAW, Ga. — A slice of metro Atlanta is getting its moment in the spotlight on Friday thanks to Kennesaw State's appearance in March Madness.

The Owls men's basketball team is a 14-seed in the Midwest Regional tournament, playing the Xavier University Musketeers in Greensboro, N.C.

For those of us here in Atlanta, there's obviously not much mystery about Kennesaw State. It's a major college in the region, one of the largest public universities in Georgia with an enrollment of more than 40,000.

But for the rest of the country seeing the Owls give Xavier a scare on Friday, it's probably close to their first time encountering Kennesaw.

So, here's what we can tell you about Kennesaw State University.

Where is Kennesaw State University?

It's in the city of Kennesaw, Georgia, in northwest Cobb County.

It's a little under 25 miles from Downtown Atlanta, going up I-75.

Anything else to know about Kennesaw?

The area is the site of one of metro Atlanta's more significant Civil War sites, the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.

According to the National Park Service website, the site "preserves a Civil War battleground of the Atlanta Campaign."

"Opposing forces maneuvered and fought here from June 19, 1864 until July 2, 1864," the Park Service website notes. Learn more about that battle here.

Some noteworthy figures from Kennesaw include rapper Lil Yachy and Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Early 20th Century baseball commissioner was Kennesaw Mountain Landis was also named for the area, though he does not appear to have had any connection to the area.

Some of KSU's notable alumni include ABC and TLC home makeover show star Ty Pennington, Georgia state schools superintendent Richard Woods and former Major League Baseball player Willie Harris.