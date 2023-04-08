All lanes reopened on I-20 eastbound near MLK Dr. following tractor trailer crash

The transportation department has not released any information about the condition of those involved in the accident.

ATLANTA — Update: All lanes are back open; GDOT has not provided a statement on the crash.

Original Story:

An accident involving a tractor trailer closed all lanes on I-20 eastbound on Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The accident happened around 10:44 a.m. and is expected to be cleaned up by 11:45 a.m., GDOT said.

Looking at GDOT's cameras of the incident, it shows a truck facing perpendicular to the highway, with several emergency vehicles at the scene. GDOT recommends drivers take an alternate round to avoid delays.

The transportation department has not released any information about the condition of those involved in the accident.