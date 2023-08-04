All lanes closed on I-75 southbound near Peachtree Battle in Atlanta

The incident is past Moore Mill Road. GDOT cameras show a tractor trailer and several law enforcement and fire vehicles on the scene.

ATLANTA — All southbound lanes are closed on I-75 near Peachtree Battle, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation on Saturday.

The incident is past Moore Mill Road. GDOT cameras show a tractor trailer and several law enforcement and fire vehicles on the scene. The transportation department said it happened around 7:20 a.m.

Drivers are being let through on the HOV lane at this time. GDOT advises drivers to find alternate routes and avoid the area. They are expecting to have everything clear by 10 a.m.