ATLANTA -- The scariest thing for Atlantans in metro Atlanta has nothing to do with ghosts or goblins - it's the drive home.

The annual onslaught of early traffic is once again upon us - known forebodingly as Halloween rush hour. Basically, expect traffic build-up to begin at 3 p.m. or earlier as parents head out to get their kids ready for the big night.

As you might expect, this isn't just one part of the metro or another - you can expect to see increased congestion pretty much anywhere you go.

The holiday hullabaloo should trickle off around 8 p.m. But for drivers heading home during regular hours, don't let this haunt you. Just pack a little more patience for the drive.

To keep track of traffic conditions live, visit the 11Alive Traffic page.

HALLOWEEN FORECAST

It will be a warm Halloween. Highs will climb to the mid to upper 70s.

During the evening for trick or treaters, temperatures will hold in the low 70s through 6 or 7pm, then move back to the 60s when the sun sets. We will see a few more clouds building in during the day. That's ahead of the next front that will move in on Thursday.

