Driver loses control, strikes median along I-285 in deadly crash: APD

ATLANTA — One person died in a crash along an Atlanta interstate Sunday night.

Atlanta Police said they responded to a crash near I-285 East and Jonesboro Rd. They said a man was unresponsive when the arrived; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Preliminary investigation indicates the driver was operating the motor vehicle when he appeared to have lost control, striking the median in the process," APD said.

The accident investigations unit responded to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.