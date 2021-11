The stretch of road is where Joseph E. Lowery Blvd meets Mayson Turn Rd is closed in both directions.

ATLANTA — A portion of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd has been shutdown due to a car accident, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.

The stretch of road, where Joseph E. Lowery Blvd meets Mayson Turn Rd, is closed in both directions.

Atlanta Fire Rescue has not yet released how the crash happened or if anyone was injured.