GDOT: Expect long-term closure of Mt. Vernon Highway bridge in Sandy Springs

GDOT reports around 12,000 people drive across the bridge every day.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — GDOT is inspecting the Mt. Vernon Highway bridge and has closed off traffic after it was damaged Wednesday.

Mike Doss lives near the bridge in Sandy Springs and said that traffic has eased up on the interstate since officials reopened all lanes of I-285. He added delays will continue near his neighborhood.

"Hopefully they can open Mount Vernon up soon, sooner than later, because it's a major artery here in Sandy Springs," he said.

And just down the street from Doss, dozens of cars were turning around Thursday afternoon.

"It's critical. I mean, it's really the main thoroughfare to get, you know, from the residential area into the city," Doss said.

"Absent of your Mount Vernon Highway, we end up having to go through people's neighborhoods, which is never preferred," Doss said.

The Georgia State Patrol said a tractor-trailer hauling an excavator crashed into the bridge Wednesday afternoon, prompting the "long-term closure." The driver was cited for weight and height.

"Several of the beams underneath the bridge are damaged," Sandy Springs Police Department Sgt. Matthew McGinnis said. "You know, small bits of concrete are missing from the from the from the bridge. So it creates a substantial hazard for motorists that wanted to go over the bridge. "

The sergeant said the detours will be in place for a while until the bridge is deemed safe.

"It's going to back up because this was a major bridge over to 85 within the city. So we just need people to use patience and try to remember that it's just going to take a little extra time," he said.

GDOT said it's evaluating the inspections to determine "when or if" traffic "can be safely restored."

GDOT full statement