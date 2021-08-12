Traffic Alert | Slippery roads causing issues across the metro

Here's what is causing delays across metro Atlanta.

ATLANTA — The roads are wet Wednesday morning and that means traffic problems across metro Atlanta.

6:15 a.m. | The Interstate 85 northbound entrance to I-75/85 is blocked coming up from the airport due to a crash.

6 a.m. | Southside Clayton County drivers are in for some delays this morning as multiple lanes of I-75 were blocked heading northbound.

The crash was near Forest Parkway with delays reaching out all the way to Highway 54. Drivers are advised to take I-675 as an alternate until the traffic red alert is cleared.

6 a.m. | A fire truck is blocking several lanes on I-75 northbound past 17th street.

Trouble leaving Midtown on I-75 NB past 17th Street with several lanes blocked. #11alive pic.twitter.com/ArwnKDNKoC — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) December 8, 2021

6:45 a.m. | A wreck is blocking two left lanes on I-75 southbound at Highway 138. Delays are backed up into Stockbridge.