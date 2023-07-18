Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to announce new concessions

​Officials said that at least 300,000 square feet of new food, beverages, retail and service offerings will be coming to the airport.

ATLANTA — The world's busiest airport is working to revamp its retail experience for customers.

Officials with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said that at least 300,000 square feet of new food, beverages, retail and service offerings will be coming to several concourses known as ATL Skypointe.

“We are excited to see progression with our robust concessions project, ATL Skypointe Reimagined,” said Airport General Manager Balram Bheodari.

ATL Skypointe is what the airport has already branded its shopping dining complexes found "beyond the gate." Anticipating its growth, airport officials are working to reflect Atlanta's diverse businesses and offerings with upgrades.

The project is called ATL Skypointe Reimagined. Airport managers said the project is in the final stages of its second phase.

It spreads across concourses B, C, E, and F with 12 upgraded locations with an announcement of the new businesses in the coming days.

The airport's procurement officer said that they will open a fair, competitive process that allows them to partner with new suppliers helping them create a "vibrant marketplace."

Later phases are set for this fall, airport officials said.

“As we revitalize our concessions program, our goal is to elevate the passenger journey and leave a lasting impression of ATL as the gateway, not only to the world but to remarkable experiences,” said Bheodari.

The airport said in order to prepare for its next stages it will host an outreach event on August 10 starting at 8 a.m.

Business owners that are interested can receive an overview of the upcoming phases at the event. More information can be found here.