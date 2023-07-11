This Georgia city ranks #4 among the top 15 best cities in the US in 2023 | Full list

The cities were ranked based on their sights/ landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping and value, according to the survey from Travel + Leisure.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A new survey from Travel + Leisure ranked the top 15 best cities in the United States in 2023. One city in the Peach State made the list.

The cities were ranked based on their sights and landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping and value, the survey stated. More than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 properties including hotels, cities, cruise lines and the like, according to Travel + Leisure.

For each of the categories, voters were able to choose between a ranking of excellent, above average, average, below average or poor.

Here's the list of the final results:

Charleston, South Carolina Santa Fe, New Mexico New Orleans, Louisiana Savannah, Georgia Chicago, Illinois Honolulu, Hawaii New York, New York Nashville, Tennessee Alexandria, Virginia San Antonio, Texas Williamsburg, Virginia Bend, Oregon San Diego, California Boston, Massachusetts Asheville, North Carolina

Savannah, Georgia

The Hostess City of the South made the list – representing the Peach State at #4. With attractions such as Forsyth Park and a rich history, it's no wonder why Savannah made the cut for the best cities in the U.S. this year.