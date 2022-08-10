TSA finds gun packed inside passenger's electronic device at Atlanta airport

Security said they were able to "power down this passenger's poor packing choice" after a revolver was found inside the device.

ATLANTA — A gun was found at the Atlanta airport Thursday after a traveler was trying to bring it aboard as a carry-on item inside an electronic device, the Transportation and Security Administration said.

In a post to Instagram, TSA said its officials were able to "power down this passenger's poor packing choice" after a revolver was found inside the device.

Security officials had to break the appliance open in order to fetch the weapon after it showed up on the security scanner, according to the post from TSA.

"Without going into graphic detail, gun parts, firearms, and ammunition must be placed in checked bags," the post read. "You’ll control your travel destiny by declaring these items with your airline and ensuring they are packaged properly."

TSA has discovered 342 firearms brought at different security checkpoints around the world's busiest airport as of Oct. 7. That would make Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport No. 1 in the country, surpassing Dallas Forth-Worth. The Texas airport has confiscated 299 firearms, a TSA official said.

In 2021, TSA said there were 507 firearms found at the Atlanta airport, setting a record for the most confiscated weapons at any single airport in any year.

According to TSA, guns may only be brought onto a commercial plane safely if the weapon is "unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage." Replica guns are also prohibited unless it follows the same guidelines.

If a passenger wants to carry a weapon via checked baggage, they are asked to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any parts to the gun, TSA noted. An officer said that they are also encouraged to check with state laws at their destination to ensure compliance with state laws and to confirm with the airline that they are complying with their specific requirements.