Woman detained after causing disturbance on flight to Atlanta, APD says

ATLANTA — A disturbance on a flight from Tampa to Atlanta led to a woman being taken into custody last Thursday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

APD said an "unruly passenger" caused the incident on Delta Air Lines flight #2790 from Tampa to Atlanta on Dec. 23.

A video from ATL Uncensored appears to show the fight on the plane between two unmasked passengers. The argument escalated and at one point the woman appears to hit the man sitting in his seat.

According to APD, the disturbance happened while the plane was in the air. Passengers and Delta employees were injured during the disturbance, APD said.

After arriving at Hartsfield-Jackson, officers met the flight at their gate. After talking with employees and passengers, the woman was taken into custody.

FBI agents also responded and took over after that, according to APD.

The Transportation Security Administration is cracking down on disturbances on flights. Recently, TSA announced passengers will face fines for acting out and could also lose their pre-check privileges.