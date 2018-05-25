ATLANTA -- Alberto, the first named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season developed Friday morning just off the Yucatan Peninsula.

The Atlantic hurricane season technically starts June 1, so Alberto developed a week ahead. But this really isn't uncommon. In fact, the first tropical cyclone of 2017 developed in April.

Impact

Alberto is forecast to reach warmer water in the Gulf of Mexico by Saturday morning where it will strengthen and turn north quickly.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts the storm to make landfall near Biloxi, Mississippi between 7 a.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday.

This is somewhat good news for Georgia as the strongest part of the storm will be to our west. However, we will still be impacted by the storm.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around daily as the storm approaches. By Tuesday 2 to 4 inches of rain are possible. With our current wet pattern, flash-flooding is a big concern as a flash flood watch is in effect until Saturday morning. But another watch may be issued to include the incoming tropical rainfall.

Those who live near flood-prone areas should watch the forecast closely.

It's subtropical, not tropical

This storm isn't being classified as tropical storm or depression but rather a subtropical storm. So what is the difference?

A tropical storm gets most of its energy and storm structure from very warm ocean waters. It also has a good connection with upper-level winds that help to ventilate the storm keeping it well structured symmetrically.

A subtropical storm isn't pulling energy from water as warm as a tropical cyclone and isn't supported as much by upper-level winds for ventilation so the storm ends up being asymmetrical or lopsided.

Subtropical storms usually don't become as intense as tropical storms or hurricanes.

© 2018 WXIA