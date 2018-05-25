ATLANTA -- Subtropical storm Alberto is moving through the Gulf of Mexico, prompting a tropical storm warning along parts of the Gulf Coast.

Impact

Alberto is moving through the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to strengthen as it moves northward toward the Gulf coast.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts the storm to make landfall along the north central Gulf coast on Monday.

This is somewhat good news for Georgia as the strongest part of the storm will be to our west. However, we will still be impacted by the storm.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around daily as the storm approaches. By Tuesday 2 to 4 inches of rain are possible. With our current wet pattern, flash-flooding is a big concern.

Another flash flood watch may be issued to include the incoming tropical rainfall.

Those who live near flood-prone areas should watch the forecast closely.

Advisories along the Gulf Coast

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the west coast of the Florida peninsula from Bonita Beach to the Anclote River.

A Tropical Storm Warning has also been issued for the northern Gulf Coast from the Aucilla River westward to the Mississippi/Alabama border.

The Tropical Storm Watch has been discontinued west of the Mouth of the Pearl River including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas. The Storm Surge Watch has been discontinued to the west of the Mouth of the Pearl River.

A Storm Surge Watch remains in effect for the Crystal River to the mouth of the Pearl River.

It's subtropical, not tropical

This storm isn't being classified as tropical storm or depression but rather a subtropical storm. So what is the difference?

A tropical storm gets most of its energy and storm structure from very warm ocean waters. It also has a good connection with upper-level winds that help to ventilate the storm keeping it well structured symmetrically.

A subtropical storm isn't pulling energy from water as warm as a tropical cyclone and isn't supported as much by upper-level winds for ventilation so the storm ends up being asymmetrical or lopsided.

Subtropical storms usually don't become as intense as tropical storms or hurricanes.

