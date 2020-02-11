People in Atlanta neighborhood frustrated on day four with no power

A massive tree toppled over during Wednesday night’s storm, snapping a power pole, dragging down power lines all over Lindridge Drive Northeast.

ATLANTA — On Sunday evening, Georgia Power said it has restored power to 97 percent of customers.

But, there are still several people without power Sunday in metro Atlanta.

Foster Peters hasn’t had power since early Thursday morning. Standing in his front yard in the Lindridge-Martin Manor neighborhood in northeast Atlanta, you can see why.

“It was pretty loud when that tree came down but, as soon as I heard it, and I was in bed, I knew I was alive,” he said.

On Sunday, Georgia Power crews showed up to hopefully restore power.

But in the meantime, Peters and his neighbors have had to find other places to stay, especially with outside temperatures dropping.

“I’ve got animals in the house. I don’t want to sleep in the house when it’s freezing and I don’t have a fireplace or anything,” said Peters.

“Luckily I have a friend who was able to let me come over and stay with her and her family,” said Barbara Schreiber, who lives down the street.

Georgia Power told 11Alive’s Chenue Her they are dealing with more than 700 broken poles and 2000 spans of wire that need to be replaced.