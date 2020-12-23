Atlanta opening warming center on Christmas Eve

ATLANTA — As cold temperatures move in ahead of the Christmas holiday, the City of Atlanta announced the opening of an emergency warming center.
The center will open Thursday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. and will remain open through Saturday, Dec. 26 at 11 a.m. The warming center is located at the former Ramada Hotel, 450 Capitol Avenue S.E., Atlanta, GA 30312.
A representative said the operation schedule is subject to change in accordance with local weather.
Those in need of additional assistance can contact the City by dialing 311 (inside Atlanta City limits) or 404-546-0311.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of north Georgia. The counties in the advisory are Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union and Towns. The advisory is in effect Thursday at 1 p.m. through Friday at 1 a.m.
With the official arrival of winter this week, Georgia Power is reminding customers that small changes around the house now can keep you comfortable and deliver big energy savings this winter.
Energy efficiency tips from Georgia Power include:
- Let the Sun Shine In – Keeping the blinds and shades open during the day is a no-cost way to naturally heat your home. Close them at night to reduce the chill you may feel from cold windows.
- Let it Flow – Heating and cooling accounts for as much as 50 percent of a home’s typical winter energy usage. Maximize the efficiency of your units ahead of cold weather by changing the filters once a month, or every three months for pleated filters.
- Thinking Thermostats – Install a smart programmable thermostat that automatically adjusts the home’s temperature settings when you are away from the house and save up to $100 a year in energy costs.
- Caulk & Strip – Replace cracked or peeling caulk or weather stripping around doors and windows to save up to 10 percent on energy use
- It’s Great to Insulate – Keep heat where it belongs with proper insulation in attics and walls to help save energy 24/7.