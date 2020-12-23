Atlanta opening warming center on Christmas Eve

A representative said the operation schedule is subject to change in accordance with local weather.

ATLANTA — As cold temperatures move in ahead of the Christmas holiday, the City of Atlanta announced the opening of an emergency warming center.

The center will open Thursday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. and will remain open through Saturday, Dec. 26 at 11 a.m. The warming center is located at the former Ramada Hotel, 450 Capitol Avenue S.E., Atlanta, GA 30312.

A representative said the operation schedule is subject to change in accordance with local weather.

Those in need of additional assistance can contact the City by dialing 311 (inside Atlanta City limits) or 404-546-0311.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of north Georgia. The counties in the advisory are Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union and Towns. The advisory is in effect Thursday at 1 p.m. through Friday at 1 a.m.

With the official arrival of winter this week, Georgia Power is reminding customers that small changes around the house now can keep you comfortable and deliver big energy savings this winter.

Energy efficiency tips from Georgia Power include: