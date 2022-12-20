Metro Atlanta temperatures could fall in the teens his holiday weekend

Temperatures could fall into the teens, with wind chill values below zero on Saturday morning, which is dangerously cold.

ATLANTA — Temperatures in Atlanta are steadily dropping all week into the holiday weekend, with forecasts predicting below-freeing temperatures in the south for an extended period of time.

When will it be the coldest?

The coldest temperatures will begin from this coming Friday to Monday, with a cold snap sweeping through the Southeast. Though people will feel the temps falling all week, a stronger system is expected on Thursday night.

That arctic blast will lead to a prolonged period of below-freezing temperatures. People can expect about 60 hours from Thursday night to Sunday afternoon if our current forecast verifies.

This is when temperatures could fall into the teens, with wind chill values below zero on Saturday morning, which is dangerously cold. Atlanta has not seen temperatures this low since 2018.

Are these normal temperatures for Atlanta?

All transplants who came to escape the cold temperatures should know these kinds of temperatures are well below average for this time of year. The cold isn't just confusing Georgians either; temperatures may drop below freezing for areas as far south as central Florida.

Atlanta should be having lows in the upper 30s and highs in the mid-50s this time of year. Much of the eastern half of the United States is expected to be well below average for temperatures during the holiday weekend.

Preparing for cold weather

Cold weather like this is considered a serious risk for people, pets, plants and pipes. Here are some precautions to take ahead of the cold:

Check on people in your neighborhood and community. Make sure those that struggle with cold conditions and find places to stay warm have a place to be sheltered from the cold.

Bring pets and plants indoors.

Run water through the faucet to prevent pipes from freezing.

Don't change the thermostat temperature too much to avoid pipes freezing and bursting.

